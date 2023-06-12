Home / World News / Hearing for Abe murder suspect cancelled over suspicious object: Report

Hearing for Abe murder suspect cancelled over suspicious object: Report

AFP | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Jun 12, 2023 11:25 AM IST

The site was reportedly evacuated after what appeared to be an "unidentified bag" arrived at the court.

A pre-trial hearing for the man accused of killing Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe was cancelled Monday after a suspicious object was delivered to the court, local media said.

Police officers at the premises of the Nara district court.
Nara District Court could not immediately confirm the reports by public broadcaster NHK and other local media, which said the site was evacuated after what appeared to be an "unidentified bag" arrived at the court.

