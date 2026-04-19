Shreveport shooting update: Louisiana State Police make urgent appeal after ‘heartbreaking tragedy’ kills 8 kids

Authorities in Shreveport, Louisiana, are currently working to determine the identity and movements of a gunman who executed a series of shootings at several residences early on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of eight children and injuries to others.

Authorities in Shreveport, Louisiana, are investigating a shooting incident that left eight children dead and two adult women injured.(Unsplash)

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A total of 10 people were shot. Eight children, whose ages ranged from approximately one to 14 years, lost their lives in the tragic shooting. Authorities said that some of the victims had familial ties to the suspect. The two survivors were described as adult females who had sustained gunshot wounds to the head, with one of them experiencing life-threatening injuries.

Also Read: Shreveport shooting update: 5 things to know as 8 kids, suspect killed in domestic dispute

Shreveport shooting suspect killed

According to Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith, it is believed that one of the women was in a relationship with the suspect, who was killed during a chase.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials reported that the suspect, an adult male, perished following a police pursuit that concluded in the adjacent Bossier Parish. Law enforcement officers discharged their weapons after a chase commenced when the suspect reportedly carjacked a vehicle while escaping from the initial incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials reported that the suspect, an adult male, perished following a police pursuit that concluded in the adjacent Bossier Parish. Law enforcement officers discharged their weapons after a chase commenced when the suspect reportedly carjacked a vehicle while escaping from the initial incident. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police spokesperson Chris Bordelon stated that investigators are of the opinion that the man acted independently. “We do believe him to be the only individual that fired gunshots at these locations,” he remarked. Officers were initially dispatched to respond to reports of gunfire shortly after 06:00 local time in the 300 block of West 79th Street. The investigation rapidly broadened to encompass multiple sites. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police spokesperson Chris Bordelon stated that investigators are of the opinion that the man acted independently. “We do believe him to be the only individual that fired gunshots at these locations,” he remarked. Officers were initially dispatched to respond to reports of gunfire shortly after 06:00 local time in the 300 block of West 79th Street. The investigation rapidly broadened to encompass multiple sites. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The individual responsible, after leaving this scene, committed a carjacking right here in close proximity to the corner of West 79th and Linwood. At that moment, Shreveport police patrol officers initiated a pursuit of that vehicle,” Bordelon stated. Louisiana State Police issue urgent plea {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The individual responsible, after leaving this scene, committed a carjacking right here in close proximity to the corner of West 79th and Linwood. At that moment, Shreveport police patrol officers initiated a pursuit of that vehicle,” Bordelon stated. Louisiana State Police issue urgent plea {{/usCountry}}

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No police officers sustained injuries during their pursuit of the suspect, whose identity remains undisclosed.

According to Louisiana State Police, their detectives have been requested to assist with the investigation by the Shreveport Police Department, as reported by KSLA.

State police are urging anyone who possesses photographs, videos, or any relevant information to provide it to the state police detectives.

Tributes pour in

Shreveport’s Mayor Tom Arceneaux referred to the shooting as one of the most severe tragedies in the history of his city.

“This is a tragic situation — maybe the worst tragic situation we’ve ever had,” the mayor stated in a press conference.

“It’s a terrible morning, and we all mourn for the victims,” he added.

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In a statement, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry expressed that he and his wife are heartbroken. He stated, “We're deeply grateful to the law enforcement officers and first responders working tirelessly on the scene.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson, representing the Louisiana district affected by the shooting, has also expressed his thoughts on the “heartbreaking tragedy”.

"We're holding the victims, their families and loved ones, and our Shreveport community close in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," he added,

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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