'Shut that baby': US man’s mid-flight tirade over crying infant. Watch

A video showing a passenger losing his temper over a crying baby on a US airlines flight has gone viral, sparking discussions online about who was at fault. The incident took place when a Florida-bound flight was stuck in holding in Palm Beach due to bad weather, reported New York Post.

A disgruntled passenger over a crying infant on a US airlines flight. (Twitter )

Frustrated by the infant, the unnamed passenger began to sound off at the baby, parents, and Southwest flight attendants who were trying to diffuse the situation.

“I paid for a ticket to have a f***ing comfortable flight,” the man yelled. “That child has been crying for 40 minutes!”

When the crew asked him to stop yelling, the passenger grew even angrier.

“I’m not screaming. Do you want me to scream? I’ll f***king scream,” he warns. “We are in a f***king tin can with a baby in a goddamn echo chamber and you wanna talk to me about being f***king OK?”

The passenger next to him tried to calm him down as the man continued his tirade, and everyone kept reminding him that he was a mature man yelling about an infant.

The video was captured by a fellow passenger, who could be heard delightfully giggling at the irony that the man had caused more disturbance than the infant.

The video ends with the man being carried out of the Orlando Airport by security and law enforcement personnel while he accused the parents of failing to keep the baby quiet.

It is still unclear if the man faced any repercussions from police or the airline over his outburst.

Southwest Airlines issued a statement on the incident. “We commend our crew for exhibiting outstanding professionalism while handling a challenging situation, and we offer our apologies to the other customers onboard who had to experience such unacceptable behavior,” the statement read.

Social media users seemed divided about who was in the wrong, as some symphatised with the man while others mocked him for the tantrum.