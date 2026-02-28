'Side pe ho jao, bhaago': Man screams as missile falls in Qatar amid US-Iran conflict

He then turns the camera to show a missile falling from the sky, followed by a loud explosion as it strikes the ground not far from where he is standing. Flames shoot into the air. "Oh my god," he says as thick black smoke fills the sky.

A video shared on social media, which has not been independently verified by The Hindustan Times, shows a man who appears to be an Indian watching the missile as it falls. He tells people near him, "Side pe ho jao, bhaago (Move aside, run)". While he walks slowly, many others can be seen running toward him and screaming.

Residents of Barwa City in Doha faced a terrifying moment on Saturday when a missile launched by Iran struck their area. People looked up at the sky not knowing where the missile would land or how much damage it would cause.

Qatar, home to the region’s largest US military base, Al Udeid Air Base was hit by several missiles fired by Iran on Saturday. The attack happened after Israel and the US carried out strikes on Iran earlier that day.

"The Ministry affirmed that the threat was addressed immediately upon detection and in accordance with the pre-approved security plan, with all missiles being intercepted before reaching Qatari territory," the statement read.

"The Ministry of Defense of the State of Qatar announces that, thanks to the high level of readiness, security vigilance, and close coordination among the relevant authorities, it successfully intercepted and repelled a number of attacks that targeted the country's territory," the statement added.

The Qatari MoD has also reassured the citizens and wrote in their statement that, "The Ministry also reassures citizens, residents, and visitors, urging everyone to remain calm, adhere to instructions issued by the competent security authorities, avoid spreading rumors, and rely solely on official statements and information released by authorized sources.”