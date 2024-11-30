Sikh body serves free Thanksgiving meals to thousands across US

A New Jersey-based Sikh non-profit body served free meals to thousands across the country in a public feast, also known as a 'langar'. Migrants deported from the US celebrate the traditional Thanksgiving with a meal offered by deported migrant Esther Morales at her restaurant.(REUTERS)

More than 700 volunteers from the outfit 'Let's Share a Meal' delivered vegetarian meals to more than 10,000 individuals across 80 locations in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, a media release said Friday.

"Let's Share a Meal was inspired by the life and teachings of Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh religion, who established the concept of Langar, or community kitchen," Onkar Singh, one of the key organisers of the event, said.

He claimed the body has served over 1 million meals across the US since its inception.

Another volunteer, Harleen Kaur, said, "I have been part of this incredible effort for over 15 years, and I am so grateful to see how it has grown. Every year, more and more people — volunteers and donors alike — come together to make this possible."

LSM now distributes more than 20,000 meals annually, a superb progress from the 1,500 meals it served in its first year.

"We are trying to teach our children the core values of our religion, which include peace, harmony, and Oneness. Oneness is not just for Sikhs, but for all of humanity.

"The world is one community, and nobody should be hungry or unequal. We are proud that over 700 volunteers, including many from the broader American community, have come together to support this cause," Onkar Singh said.