 Sikhs for Justice: Shots fired at Pannun associate’s home in Canada | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Sikhs for Justice: Shots fired at Pannun associate’s home in Canada

Sikhs for Justice: Shots fired at Pannun associate’s home in Canada

ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya
Feb 13, 2024 11:44 AM IST

The house, currently under construction in Brampton, was owned by Inderjeet Singh Gosal, who helped organise the so-called Khalistan Referendum in Surrey, British Columbia in September 23

Toronto: Shots were fired in the early hours of Monday at a Greater Toronto Area home owned by an associate of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) general-counsel Gurpatwant Pannun.

Inderjeet Singh Gosal at a protest outside the Indian consulate in Toronto, Canada on September 23 last year. (Supplied photo)
Inderjeet Singh Gosal at a protest outside the Indian consulate in Toronto, Canada on September 23 last year. (Supplied photo)

The house, currently under construction in Brampton, was owned by Inderjeet Singh Gosal, who helped organise the so-called Khalistan Referendum in Surrey, British Columbia in September 23 after its coordinator Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed on June 18.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Police haven’t made any public announcement about the incident nor have they attributed any motive for it.

Gosal is leading a protest outside the Indian consulate in Toronto on February 17, to mark the eighth month since Nijjar was murdered.

“I have been heading Khalistan Freedom Rallies in front of the Indian consulate and I have been targeted for the same very reason that Nijjar was assassinated by Indian agents, i.e. our campaigning for the Khalistan Referendum,” Gosal said, in a statement released by SFJ.

Pannun accused India of being behind the incident as warned that if it was “using violence to stop the Khalistan Referendum”, New Delhi will “be responsible if the current spree of violent attacks on pro-Khalistan Sikhs turns into a cycle”.

An Indian national Nik Gupta is currently in custody in the Czech Republic, awaiting possible extradition to the United States to face charges that he allegedly attempted to hire a hitman to target Pannun.

The latest episode follows multiple shots being fired at the residence of Simranjeet Singh, an associate of Nijjar, in Surrey in the early hours of February 1. While pro-Khalistan groups blamed India for that incident as well, the Surrey detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) arrested two teenagers in Surrey on February 6 for careless use of a firearm and discharge of a firearm with intent. They were later released without charges at the time.

Investigators there continue to “collect evidence to advance the investigation and determine the motive of this shooting”.

Relations between India and Canada nosedived when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated in the House of Commons on September 18 last year that there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and Nijjar’s killing. That case is being probed by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team or IHIT.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Anirudh Bhattacharyya

    Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On