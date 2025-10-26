‘Sincere appreciation to President Trump’: Thai PM on historic Cambodia peace deal

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul joined Cambodian leaders on Sunday to sign a historic peace agreement aimed at ending the recent military conflict between the two nations during the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur. "I also wish to express my sincere appreciation to President Donald J. Trump for your personal dedication to peace between our two countries," the Thailand PM said.(AFP)

During the signing ceremony, Charnvirakul expressed his gratitude to US President Donald Trump for his role in facilitating the peace process

The accord was witnessed by Trump, who hailed the efforts of both sides, calling it a "momentous day for all of the people of Southeast Asia." The US President also co-signed the ceasefire pact alongside the two leaders.

Brokered with the involvement of the United States, the agreement aims to end hostilities and lay the groundwork for lasting stability in the region. It comes after a brief but intense five-day clash in July that claimed several lives and heightened tensions along the border.

Under the terms of the accord, Thailand released 18 Cambodian soldiers who had been in custody, while both nations began withdrawing heavy weapons from their 800-kilometre border, a region long marred by sporadic clashes.

The signing also underscores Washington's continued engagement in Southeast Asia, with Trump reaffirming the US commitment to promoting peace and regional security as he concluded the first leg of his Asian tour.

After Malaysia, Trump will fly to Japan to meet the new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to discuss trade agreements and security cooperation before heading to South Korea to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Gyeongju, meet President Lee Jae Myung, and address business leaders.

A crucial bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is also scheduled, focusing on trade tensions, rare earth exports, and fentanyl cooperation.

Through these engagements, Trump seeks to negotiate favourable trade agreements, reduce tariffs, and boost US exports, with his return to Asia potentially redefining regional trade and diplomacy.