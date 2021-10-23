Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Singapore allows travellers from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan from October 26. Check details
world news

Singapore allows travellers from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan from October 26. Check details

The new development is likely to have come after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in these countries.
Singapore allows travellers from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan from Oct 26. (File photo)(Bloomberg)
Updated on Oct 23, 2021 04:49 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Despite witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases, Singapore on Saturday announced the resumption of travel for South Asian countries, including India, Nepal and Bangladesh. In a statement, the country's health ministry said all travellers with 14-day travel history to India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore from October 26, 2021, news agency ANI reported.

Travellers from these countries were previously barred from entering Singapore. The new development is likely to have come after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in these countries.

However, travellers from these countries will be subjected to the tightest of border measures, which involve a 10-day, stay-home notice period at a dedicated facility, the health ministry added.

RELATED STORIES

Singapore has been witnessing over 3000 daily Covid-19 infections recently, with the country seeing a surge of 3637 cases on Friday. 

On Wednesday, Singapore welcomed the first travellers under an expanded quarantine-free programme, in a big step towards the aviation hub restoring its international links. From this week, the so-called vaccinated travel lanes (VTL) have been extended to vaccinated arrivals from Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Britain and the United States. People of these countries can enter Singapore without quarantine if they pass Covid-19 tests.

Meanwhile, Singapore is planning to allow fully vaccinated travellers from 15 more countries to enter without having to quarantine in dedicated facilities. They include Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates, Bloomberg reported.
Topics
coronavirus travel
