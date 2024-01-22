Singapore Association extends more support to Indian families

The Government-supported self-help group has increased its income-based criterion for families to qualify for its programmes from this month (Jan 2024). HT Image

In a press statement on Sunday, Sinda said it has revised its per capita income criterion to benefit a larger number of households. It has increased the criterion from SGD1,000 to SGD1,600 from January 2024, following which 11,000, or 12 per cent, more Indian families in Singapore are expected to benefit.

Per capita income is derived from the total monthly nett household income divided by the number of household members.

Sinda supports about 25,000 beneficiaries across its range of programmes and support initiatives, of which about 60 per cent use the per capita income criterion.

The programmes using the per capita income criterion include the Sinda Tutorials for Enhanced Performance, a subsidised tuition programme, and bursaries for pre-school to tertiary students.

Sinda said SGD5 million more is projected to be spent in 2024 to support households because of the larger pool of people qualifying for its financial assistance schemes and programmes. It has set aside additional funds to ensure it can meet the needs of a larger number of beneficiaries.

Speaking to the media at Sinda’s appreciation tea on Sunday Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, noted that Sinda is bringing its programmes, subsidies and bursaries to a much larger group of people.

“We are also very mindful of the fact that the cost of living has increased over the years. So we want to make sure that no one’s left behind,” The Straits Times quoted Rajah as saying.

“So, we’ve essentially widened the net, and we hope that more people will receive assistance this way.”

The Minister pointed out that Sinda arrived at the new SGD1,600 ceiling by looking at Singaporeans’ income distribution.

She noted that the 20th percentile of monthly household income from work per household member was SGD1,623, as at 2022.

“So, Sinda’s revised the (per capita income criterion) to include a broader income band, and this aligns with Sinda’s intention and goal to serve the lower-earning bands of our community,” she said.

Rajah further added that middle-income groups will also have access to essential support and be able to enjoy full fee waivers when they enrol in Sinda programmes.