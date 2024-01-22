close_game
close_game
News / World News / Singapore Association extends more support to Indian families

Singapore Association extends more support to Indian families

PTI |
Jan 22, 2024 06:42 AM IST

Singapore Association extends more support to Indian families

The Government-supported self-help group has increased its income-based criterion for families to qualify for its programmes from this month (Jan 2024).

HT Image
HT Image

In a press statement on Sunday, Sinda said it has revised its per capita income criterion to benefit a larger number of households. It has increased the criterion from SGD1,000 to SGD1,600 from January 2024, following which 11,000, or 12 per cent, more Indian families in Singapore are expected to benefit.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Per capita income is derived from the total monthly nett household income divided by the number of household members.

Sinda supports about 25,000 beneficiaries across its range of programmes and support initiatives, of which about 60 per cent use the per capita income criterion.

The programmes using the per capita income criterion include the Sinda Tutorials for Enhanced Performance, a subsidised tuition programme, and bursaries for pre-school to tertiary students.

Sinda said SGD5 million more is projected to be spent in 2024 to support households because of the larger pool of people qualifying for its financial assistance schemes and programmes. It has set aside additional funds to ensure it can meet the needs of a larger number of beneficiaries.

Speaking to the media at Sinda’s appreciation tea on Sunday Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, noted that Sinda is bringing its programmes, subsidies and bursaries to a much larger group of people.

“We are also very mindful of the fact that the cost of living has increased over the years. So we want to make sure that no one’s left behind,” The Straits Times quoted Rajah as saying.

“So, we’ve essentially widened the net, and we hope that more people will receive assistance this way.”

The Minister pointed out that Sinda arrived at the new SGD1,600 ceiling by looking at Singaporeans’ income distribution.

She noted that the 20th percentile of monthly household income from work per household member was SGD1,623, as at 2022.

“So, Sinda’s revised the (per capita income criterion) to include a broader income band, and this aligns with Sinda’s intention and goal to serve the lower-earning bands of our community,” she said.

Rajah further added that middle-income groups will also have access to essential support and be able to enjoy full fee waivers when they enrol in Sinda programmes.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On