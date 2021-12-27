e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Singapore expert committee backs use of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine

Singapore expert committee backs use of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine

The vaccine demonstrated a high efficacy rate of 95% and its safety profile is consistent with the high standards set for other registered vaccines used in immunization against other diseases, the committee of experts said in a statement issued by the health ministry on Sunday.

world Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 17:48 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
The first batch of Pfizer and BioNTech shots arrived in Singapore last week
The first batch of Pfizer and BioNTech shots arrived in Singapore last week( REUTERS)
         

A group of top Singapore health experts backed the government’s move to approve the Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s coronavirus vaccine after it conducted an independent review of clinical data on its safety and efficacy.

The vaccine demonstrated a high efficacy rate of 95% and its safety profile is consistent with the high standards set for other registered vaccines used in immunization against other diseases, the committee of experts said in a statement issued by the health ministry on Sunday. It is suitable for use for those aged 16 and above, and is expecting further trial data on other groups, such as pregnant women, the committee said.

Singapore should prioritize healthcare workers, the elderly and individuals with chronic health illness given the limited supply, the experts said. The committee, made up of individuals from the city-state’s public universities, government ministries and research centres, was formed in October to give recommendations on Singapore’s vaccination strategy.

Those aged 70 and above should be first in line as they are more vulnerable to severe health complications when infected, followed by individuals over 60 years old, according to the statement.

The committee also recommended that about 5% of available vaccine stocks at any given point in time be set aside for specific groups of people who work in essential services, such as water and utilities, to ensure that the country can function effectively in case of an outbreak.

Recommendations made by the committee marks another step for Singapore’s vaccination strategy. The first batch of Pfizer and BioNTech shots arrived last week. The Southeast Asian nation has set aside more than S$1 billion ($750 million) for vaccines and said there should be enough for its population of about 5.5 million people by the third quarter.

tags
top news
‘New GST rule doesn’t apply to MSMEs’: Ministry official
‘New GST rule doesn’t apply to MSMEs’: Ministry official
1991’s reforms too took time to show results: Rajnath Singh
1991’s reforms too took time to show results: Rajnath Singh
RCP Singh becomes new JD(U) president, takes over from Nitish Kumar
RCP Singh becomes new JD(U) president, takes over from Nitish Kumar
Chavan responds to Raut: ‘Alliance with Shiv Sena limited to Maharashtra’
Chavan responds to Raut: ‘Alliance with Shiv Sena limited to Maharashtra’
Covid-19 vaccine dry run in four states from tomorrow
Covid-19 vaccine dry run in four states from tomorrow
Rajinikanth discharged from hospital, blood pressure stabilised
Rajinikanth discharged from hospital, blood pressure stabilised
5 major Apple iPhone trends ‘copied’ by Android makers in last 10 years
5 major Apple iPhone trends ‘copied’ by Android makers in last 10 years
Salman Khan says he ‘won’t celebrate birthday’, cuts a cake with paparazzi
Salman Khan says he ‘won’t celebrate birthday’, cuts a cake with paparazzi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In