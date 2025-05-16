Singapore, Hong Kong on alert as Covid cases rise sharply

Covid-19 cases are surging once again across parts of Asia, with health authorities in Hong Kong and Singapore raising alarms over a noticeable spike in infections, reports Bloomberg. The resurgence comes as waves of the now-endemic virus continue to swell across the region, defying seasonal expectations and reminding the public of the ongoing risks. In Hong Kong, officials say the virus is spreading actively through the city of over 7 million residents. (Reuters File)

In Hong Kong, officials say the virus is spreading actively through the city of over 7 million residents. Albert Au, head of the Communicable Disease Branch at the city’s Centre for Health Protection, said the virus's activity is currently “quite high.” The percentage of respiratory samples testing positive for Covid-19 recently hit a one-year high, according to the agency’s data.

Severe cases, including deaths, have also reached their highest level in about a year, with 31 reported in the week through May 3. While this resurgence hasn’t yet matched the infection peaks of the past two years, increased viral loads in sewage, along with a rise in Covid-related medical consultations and hospitalizations, indicate widespread community transmission.

Singapore, another densely populated financial hub, is also experiencing a sharp uptick in cases. The city-state’s health ministry reported a 28% week-on-week increase in infections, reaching an estimated 14,200 cases in the week through May 3. Daily hospitalizations have also jumped approximately 30%.

This marks Singapore’s first public update on infection numbers in nearly a year. The ministry attributed the rise to factors such as waning immunity, but clarified that current circulating variants do not appear to be more transmissible or severe than those encountered earlier in the pandemic.

As both cities contend with these spikes, public health officials are urging residents - particularly high-risk individuals - to stay current on vaccinations and booster shots. Unlike other respiratory viruses that typically thrive in cooler months, Covid-19 continues to demonstrate its unpredictability by surging even as the region enters the summer season.

The recent wave has also impacted public events. Popular Hong Kong singer Eason Chan was forced to cancel concerts in Kaohsiung, Taiwan this week after contracting Covid, according to an official post on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Elsewhere in Asia, mainland China is seeing a significant rise in infections. The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported that Covid test positivity rates more than doubled over a five-week period ending May 4, suggesting the country is on track to experience a summer wave similar to last year.

Thailand is also grappling with an uptick in cases, particularly after the Songkran festival in April. The country’s Department of Disease Control has identified two cluster outbreaks this year, highlighting the potential for mass gatherings to fuel further spread.