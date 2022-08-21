Singapore PM says global geopolitical tensions affect security in Asia-Pacific
Worsening U.S.-China relations are making it "almost impossible" to work together on pressing global issues like climate change, pandemics, and nuclear proliferation, Lee Hsien Loong said.
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday said tensions between the United States and China and the Russia-Ukraine war affects security in the Asia-Pacific.
"We can expect more geopolitical contestation in the Asia-Pacific," he said, adding that Singapore would try its best to avoid being caught up in the "major power rivalry" .
Worsening U.S.-China relations are making it "almost impossible" to work together on pressing global issues like climate change, pandemics, and nuclear proliferation, he said, speaking at the city-state's national day rally.
WHO expert on hurdle in tracking new variants, reducing risk of long Covid
Two years into the pandemic, nearly 15,000 deaths are still being reported globally each week. “15,000 mothers, daughters, fathers, sons, brothers, sisters, friends… people we love. I know we are tired, but when did this become acceptable?” asked DrDr Kerkhoven Twitter. While Omicron BA.5 remains the dominant circulating variant of concern, the expert warned that "there will be more variants with such intense circulation".
Japan PM Fumio Kishida tests positive for Covid; symptoms mild, says govt
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has tested positive for Covid-19, the government said. Kishida, 65, developed a cough and slight fever on Saturday night and came up positive in a PCR test, according to a statement by the Cabinet Office. He's currently resting at the prime minister's official residence. Coronavirus infections in the country have remained near record highs, with 24,780 Covid cases found in Tokyo alone on Sunday.
No live telecast for Imran Khan speeches: Pak media watchdog to channels| Report
Pakistan's media watchdog - the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority or PEMRA - has barred TV channels from broadcasting live the speeches of former prime local media, minister Imran Khan has reported. The action came after the cricketer-turned politician - who has been attacking the Shehbaz Sharif government ever since his party lost power earlier this year - on Saturday slammed the police, bureaucracy and the Election Commission, and threatened to file cases against them.
World Senior Citizen’s Day 2022: Know more on history, significance
World Senior Citizen's Day is celebrated each year on August 21 to recognise the achievements of the more mature representatives of the world. The day provides an opportunity to show appreciation towards senior citizens for their dedication, accomplishments, and services they give throughout their lives. Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant also urged the people to 'express our gratitude for the wisdom and love' senior citizens share with us.
Zelensky warns of ‘vicious’ attack by Russia ahead of Ukraine's Independence Day
Ahead of Independence Day, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday warned the citizens of the war-torn nation that they have to be vigilant in the coming week amid fresh blasts in Crimea and a missile attack near a nuclear power plant that wounded 12 civilians. Ukraine will mark its 31st Independence Day on August 24, even as the country fights nearly six months of a Russian invasion.
