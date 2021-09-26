Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Singapore reports over 1,900 Covid-19 cases, highest since start of pandemic
world news

Singapore reports over 1,900 Covid-19 cases, highest since start of pandemic

A recent increase in Covid-19 cases following ease of some relaxations has caused Singapore to halt further reopening.
Reuters | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 11:35 PM IST
Over 80 per cent of Singapore's population has been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Singapore's health ministry reported 1,939 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases on Sunday, which is the highest since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

A recent rise in cases after the relaxation of some Covid-19 measures has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. More than 80 per cent of its population has been vaccinated against Covid-19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 in singapore covid-19 coronavirus
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Israeli troops kill five Palestinians in West Bank gun battles

German elections: Projections show polls are too close to call

Technical issues resolved: Taliban urge international airlines to resume flights

German elections: Merkel's center-right bloc sees worst result since 1949
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP