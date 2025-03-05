Already renowned for its cleanliness, Singapore will spend $7.5 million to upgrade and deep clean public toilets at coffee shops, the environment ministry has said. Singapore splashes millions to flush out dirty toilets

A "Public Toilets Taskforce" was formed by the ministry last year to identify lavatories that consistently fared poorly in cleanliness surveys.

However, "toilets that demonstrate excellence in design and cleanliness will be able to apply for HTP certification", said the ministry in a statement Tuesday.

The Happy Toilet Programme, run by Singapore's Restroom Association, was launched in 2003, primarily to grade public toilets from a single star to a maximum six-star rating.

"In total, we spend almost three years of our lives in the toilet; it's natural and it's normal, so let's learn to say, 'Wow! That's a great toilet!' and tell our friends about it," the Restroom Association's website says.

Under the new scheme, coffee shop operators can apply for government funding for up to 95 percent of toilet renovation costs, capped at $50,000.

There are grants for deep cleaning as well.

Singapore has a global reputation for its cleanliness and it is often hard to find litter in public spaces.

After independence in 1965, Singapore authorities poured capital and resources into changing local mindsets on littering as well as forging a clean and green city.

Besides boosting tourism, the pristine image of the city-state and praise from foreign visitors became an important source of pride for citizens during the initial nation-building decades.

The government has run countless anti-littering campaigns and there are heavy fines for littering and not flushing public toilets after use.

Failing to flush carries a maximum fine of Sg$150 , with second-time offenders facing a Sg$500 fine.

The environment ministry said legislation and law enforcement were critical to set standards for public toilet cleanliness.

More than 1,000 "enforcement actions", including fines and warnings, were taken last year against premises owners and managers for not having clean toilets, the ministry said.

skc/mba/sco

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.