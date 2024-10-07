Singapore, Singapore's Indian-origin former transport minister S Iswaran on Monday began his one-year jail term in a corruption case, opting not to appeal his conviction, and apologised "unreservedly" to the nation. Singapore's Indian-origin ex-minister Iswaran begins 1-yr jail term for corruption; apologises to nation

Iswaran, 62, was handed the jail sentence on Thursday last week for obtaining illegal gifts worth about USD 313,200 over seven years from two businessmen, and for obstruction of justice. Another 30 charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

In a statement on Facebook earlier in the day, the former minister said he "will not be appealing the sentence handed down by the court".

The veteran politician had pleaded guilty on September 24.

“It was important to me that the public prosecutor amended the charges against me under the Prevention of Corruption Act to those under Section 165 of the Penal Code regarding the acceptance of gifts by public servants. I accept that as a minister what I did was wrong under Section 165. I accept full responsibility for my actions and apologise unreservedly to all Singaporeans,” Iswaran said.

Section 165 relates to a public servant obtaining valuable items from someone who could be connected in proceedings or business linked to him or his official functions.

"My family's well-being and the emotional toll on my loved ones of a long trial extending well into 2025, and possibly beyond, has also weighed heavily on me. The past 15 months have already been the most difficult. With this decision, I hope we can put the pain and anguish behind us, move forward and rebuild our lives together," Iswaran said.

The jail sentence meted out to Iswaran was longer than the prosecution had requested. His lead lawyer Davinder Singh had argued for no more than eight weeks' jail, while Deputy Attorney-General Tai Wei Shyong pushed for a jail term of six to seven months.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.