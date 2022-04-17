Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News / 'Situation in Ukraine's Mariupol remains extremely severe': Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy, speaking in an online address, accused Russia of trying to wipe out the city's inhabitants but did not address Moscow's claim earlier in the day that its troops had cleared the entire urban area of Mariupol of Ukrainian forces.
A Russian military convoy moves on a highway in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces near Mariupol, Ukraine.(AP)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 02:36 AM IST
Reuters |

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday the situation in the besieged port of Mariupol remained extremely severe and Kyiv was in touch with city's defenders every day.

Zelenskyy, speaking in an online address, accused Russia of trying to wipe out the city's inhabitants but did not address Moscow's claim earlier in the day that its troops had cleared the entire urban area of Mariupol of Ukrainian forces. 

