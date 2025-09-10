‘Jaan wapas aa gaya’: Indian tourists return from Nepal as unrest spreads

Indian tourists began returning from Nepal on Wednesday amid escalating violence over a social media ban, which led to the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Gen Z protesters setting Parliament and other government buildings ablaze, and at least 19 deaths. Indian nationals are crossing back into India from Nepal via the Panitanki border in Darjeeling, West Bengal, on Wednesday amid rising tensions in the neighbouring country.(ANI)

Army troops were deployed across Kathmandu and other cities from early morning, enforcing restrictions and restoring calm after violent anti-government protests swept Nepal.

At the India-Nepal border in Sonauli, Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, Indian nationals stranded in Nepal are being brought back with the help of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Nepali nationals are allowed to enter India only in medical or other emergencies after thorough checks.

Inspector in-charge of the SSB Arun Pandey told ANI, “Situation in Nepal was tense for the last 2-3 days. But there was massive violence in Bhairawa. There was arson in Bhansar...All this happened last evening, but since then, there has been no further incident. We are in touch with the Nepal Police. There have been no further incidents after the night...All Indian nationals stranded on that side who are coming to the border, are being facilitated. Nepali nationals, who have medical emergency and so, are being allowed to enter.”

Indian nationals were also seen crossing the border at Panitanki, Darjeeling, returning home amid a tense situation in Nepal.

A tourist from Assam, Kohila, told ANI, “The situation is out of control there...We are from Assam and are returning from Nepal. It feels good. Jaan wapas aa gaya.”

The Sonauli border saw a surge of Indian tourists cutting short their trips due to the unrest.

Pramila Saxena, who had planned to visit Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, said, “We were going to Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal, from Bhopal (MP). We had boarded the flight, but it was cancelled. So, we deplaned. The situation is tense there. We are not being allowed to cross. The airport is closed. So, we have come back. We were a group of 60 people - all senior citizens. We are returning from the airport.”

Another tourist, Ashok, added, “We were going to Kathmandu, to Pashupatinath Temple. But the flight was cancelled. We stayed in a lodge overnight, and now we are returning home.”

Lata Mishra, also from Bhopal, said, “We were going to the Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal. However, due to the tense situation, we were unable to go there. The flight was cancelled because of the situation there. We are returning home now.”

Nepal President calls for peaceful resolution

Nepalese President Ram Chandra Paudel on Tuesday urged citizens involved in the 'Gen Z' protests to seek a peaceful resolution through dialogue, The Himalayan Times reported.

Citing an official statement, President Paudel stressed that with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s resignation already accepted, the country must focus on resolving the crisis without further bloodshed or destruction.

He said, “I urge all sides to remain calm, prevent further harm to the nation, and come to the table for talks. In a democracy, the demands raised by citizens can be addressed through dialogue and negotiation.”

The appeal follows days of violent demonstrations that left at least 19 people dead and hundreds injured, after security forces opened fire on protesters outside the Federal Parliament. Demonstrators subsequently stormed key government institutions, including the parliament and the Office of the President at Shital Niwas.

The Nepal Army also urged citizens, particularly the youth, to exercise restraint and protect the nation’s historical and cultural heritage, The Himalayan Times reported.

Meanwhile, the district administration office in Dang imposed a curfew on Tuesday in major market areas following violent protests nationwide, The Kathmandu Post reported. Chief District Officer Bishwa Prakash Aryal said the order came after demonstrations escalated into arson and vandalism of public property, government offices, and private assets.

The curfew bans movement, gatherings, rallies, demonstrations, meetings, and sit-ins in an effort to curb the unrest, the report added.

In the past two days, Gen Z protests have intensified, leaving at least 19 dead and over 500 injured in clashes around the Federal Parliament and other parts of Kathmandu. The demonstrations began on September 8 in Kathmandu and other major cities including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, following the government’s ban on major social media platforms, citing tax revenue and cybersecurity concerns.

Protesters have been demanding an end to institutionalised corruption and favouritism in governance, calling for greater government accountability and transparency. They are also opposing the ban on social media platforms, which they view as a suppression of free speech.

The government had blocked 26 major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube, citing concerns over misinformation and regulatory compliance. Citizens criticised the move as an attack on free expression.