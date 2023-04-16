Six female US teachers held for sexual misconduct in two days

At least six female teachers were arrested in the US in two days for allegedly having sexual relationships with their students. The arrests include one of a Kentucky staffer who allegedly had trysts with a pair of 16-year-old boys, reported the New York Post.

A collage of the six accused. (Twitter )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read| Spanish PM apologises over sexual consent law reform loophole

38-year-old Ellen Shell was arraigned in a district court on Thursday after prosecutors said she had sex with the teens on two separate occasions in July and August last year, added the report.

WTKR reported that the accused works as a teacher’s aide at Woodlawn Elementary School in Danville. Before that, she worked at Lancaster Elementary School in Garrard County.

The recent bust was one of at least six cases of female teachers engaging in sexual misconduct with their teen charges in the past few days, stated reports from across the country.

On Friday, Heather Hare, a 32-year-old teacher at Bryant High School, surrendered to a detention center after allegations of sexual misconduct with a student were reported, said Arkansas Times. She was charged with sexual assault in the first degree and spent three and a half hours in jail before being released on a bond of $15,000.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another teacher, Emily Hancock, 26, was arrested Thursday after local police were tipped off to her alleged relationship with a student. As per a report in Koco news, court documents say the 26-year-old started messaging the student during the fall semester of 2022 when she was a substitute for one of his classes.