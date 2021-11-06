Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Skeletal remains of 4-decades-old missing skier discovered
world news

Skeletal remains of 4-decades-old missing skier discovered

The mystery dates back to February 1983 when 27-year-old Rudi Moder went for a ski trip and never returned.
Representative image(REUTERS)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 06:36 AM IST
AFP |

The four-decade-old mystery of a German skier who vanished in the Never Summer Mountains appeared to have been solved with the discovery of skeletal remains, US authorities said this week.

Rudi Moder, who was 27 at the time, set out through the snow covered range, part of the Rocky Mountains, in Colorado, on February 13, 1983.

He never returned.

His worried roommate raised the alarm a week later, setting in motion a high-altitude search that involved avalanche sniffer dogs, rescuers on skis and in snow shoes, and aerial reconnaissance.

During a four-day operation, teams were hampered by heavy snow, but recovered a food cache, and a nearby snow cave containing Moder's sleeping bag and other gear.

After that, the trail went cold, and subsequent searches over the following months and years yielded no clues.

Then in August last year, human bones were discovered by a hiker in the Skeleton Gulch area, near avalanche debris at an altitude of around 11,000 feet (3,350 metres), the National Park Service said Thursday.

RELATED STORIES

"This summer, park rangers further searched the scene and found skis, poles and boots, along with remains of personal items believed to belong to Moder," a statement said.

The FBI's Evidence Response Team were called in to help retrieve and preserve the remains.

The park service said a coroner's attempts to positively identify the skeletal remains using dental records proved inconclusive.

However, there had been extensive collaboration with the German government and Moder's family, and officials believed they had solved the mystery.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rocky mountains united states
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UK allows early booking of booster shots to ramp up vaccine rollout

Afghan baby handed to US soldiers amid chaos at Kabul airport still missing

US announces ‘Havana Syndrome’ probe

Pfizer vaccine effective against Delta in S Africa
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP