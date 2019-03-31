Slovakia elects its first female president

Anti-corruption candidate Zuzana Caputova has won the presidential elections in Slovakia to become the country’s first female head of state.

Caputova, who has almost no political experience, defeated high-profile diplomat Maros Sefcovic from the governing party in a second run-off vote, the BBC reported on Sunday.

Caputova, who gained prominence as a lawyer when she led a case against an illegal landfill lasting 14 years, won about 58 per cent votes to European Commission Vice President Sefcovic’s 42 per cent.

Aged 45, a divorcee and mother of two, she is a member of the liberal Progressive Slovakia party, which has no seats in Parliament.

In a country where same-sex marriage and adoption is not yet legal, her liberal views promote LGBTQ+ rights.

The election follows the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak in 2018.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 14:37 IST