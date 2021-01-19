IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Snowstorm causes 134-car pile-up on Japanese highway, 1 dead
world news

Snowstorm causes 134-car pile-up on Japanese highway, 1 dead

Authorities had imposed a speed limit of 50 kph (31 mph) when heavy snow cut visibility but that was not enough to prevent disaster.
Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:44 PM IST
Damaged cars covered with snow after multiple accidents on the snowy Tohoku Expressway in Osaki city, northern Japan.(AP)

At least 134 cars were involved in a series of crashes in Japan on Tuesday when a snowstorm struck a stretch of highway and one person was killed and a dozen hurt in the chaos.

The crashes occurred on the Tohoku Expressway in the northern prefecture of Miyagi at around noon, on a stretch of road about 1 km (half a mile) long, the government said.

Authorities had imposed a speed limit of 50 kph (31 mph) when heavy snow cut visibility but that was not enough to prevent disaster.

Some 200 people were caught up in the crashes with 12 of them were sent to hospital, the disaster management agency said.

Rescue operations were under way, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters.

Parts of Japan have seen unusually heavy snow in recent weeks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
japan
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.