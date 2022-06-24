Some countries built ‘small yard with high fences’, says China’s Xi Jinping

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday praised developing countries for the resolve to seek “strength through unity” but criticised in strong words “some countries” for building “a small yard with high fences”, the third day in a row he appeared to disapprove of US-led western alliances.

“Some countries have politicised and marginalised the development issue, built ‘a small yard with high fences’, imposed maximum sanctions, and stoked division and confrontation,” Xi said in his speech, delivered virtually, at the High-level Dialogue on Global Development on Friday.

Calling for an “enabling international environment for development”, Xi warned that “protectionist moves will boomerang; anyone attempting to form exclusive blocs will end up isolating himself; maximum sanctions serve nobody’s interest, and practices of decoupling and supply disruption are neither feasible nor sustainable.”

An English translation of Xi’s speech, which was delivered in Mandarin, was released by the Chinese foreign ministry late on Friday, a day after the 14th Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit was held online.

Xi did not name countries but his criticism is being interpreted to be directed at the US, its alliances and the sanctions they imposed on Russia for invading Ukraine.

The Chinese President said: “…emerging markets and developing countries are more resolved to seek strength through unity, and the new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation is bringing more opportunities to countries around the world.”

On the issue of global development, the Chinese President mentioned the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and said China will take pragmatic steps to give continued support to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.\

“China will allocate more resources for global development cooperation. We will upgrade the ‘South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund’ to a ‘Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund’, and add US$1 billion to the fund on top of the US$3 billion already committed,” he said.

