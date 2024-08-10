Some Israeli hostages, held by Hamas, in ‘critical condition, will not survive': Top security official

Some of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza are presumed to be in critical condition and may not be able to survive in captivity for long, a senior security official told TV network Channel 12 on Friday. Hostages kidnapped by Hamas may not be able to survive in captivity for long, an anonymous source says REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes(REUTERS)

The official, who remained anonymous, told the channel, “We know that some of the hostages will not survive much longer in the conditions in which they are being held, and in light of their physical and mental health.”

The official claimed that this was not just an assumption and that the Israeli government had information about the situation that proved hostages were in a serious condition.

Out of 111 hostages still held by Hamas, 39 have been confirmed as dead by the IDF.

Pressure to accept a ceasefire in exchange for hostages has been increasing, as the retaliation against Gaza also continues, with the UN condemning Israel for illegal occupation as well.

The security official also told the channel, “The thought that they are being held in relatively good conditions, like Noa Argamani and the hostages released in the [special forces] operation, is incorrect,"

He was referring to a rescue mission in June in which four hostages were released in notably good condition relative after eight months of captivity.

He added, "The argument that they are ‘suffering but not dying’ does not hold up to scrutiny,” referring to comments by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a cabinet meeting in July.

The anonymous comments by the source, come a day after the US, Egypt and Qatar asked for a final deal without delay.

“It is time to bring immediate relief both to the long-suffering people of Gaza as well as the long-suffering hostages and their families. The time has come to conclude the ceasefire and hostages and detainees release deal,” said the statement published by Qatari state media.