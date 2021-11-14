Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Son of former Libyan ruler Gaddafi runs for president, officials say

According to an electoral commission official, Saif al-Islam al-Gaddafi, son of Libya's former leader Muammar al-Gaddafi, registered on Sunday as a presidential candidate.
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, attends a hearing behind bars in a courtroom in Zintan.(Reuters/File)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Reuters |

Saif al-Islam al-Gaddafi, son of Libya's former leader Muammar al-Gaddafi, registered on Sunday as a presidential candidate for the Dec. 24 election, an official from the electoral commission said.

Gaddafi is one of the most prominent figures expected to run for president - a list that also includes eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar, Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah and parliament speaker Aguila Saleh.

Photographs distributed on social media showed Gaddafi in traditional brown robe and turban, and with a grey beard and glasses, signing documents at the registration centre in the southern town of Sebha.

Despite the public backing of most Libyan factions and foreign powers for elections on Dec. 24, the vote is still in doubt as rival entities squabble over the rules and schedule.

A major conference in Paris on Friday agreed to sanction any who disrupt or prevent the vote, but there is still no agreement on rules to govern who should be able to run.

While Gaddafi is likely to play on nostalgia for the era before the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that swept his father from power and ushered in a decade of chaos and violence, analysts say he may not prove to be a front runner.

The Gaddafi era is still remembered by many Libyans as one of harsh autocracy, while Saif al-Islam and other former regime figures have been out of power for so long they may find it difficult to mobilise as much support as major rivals.

