Son of Norwegian crown princess accused of raping TV presenter at castle party

Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Mette-Marit, Crown Princess of Norway, has been accused of raping a television presenter at a castle basement party in 2018, The Sun reported. The 28-year-old has previously been charged with various crimes, including rape and domestic abuse. FILE - Norway's Marius Borg Hoiby and Crown Princess Mette-Marit in Oslo, June 16, 2022. (Lise Aserud/NTB via AP, File)(AP)

Son of Norway's crown princess accused of raping television presenter while she was unconscious

The embattled relative of Norway's royal family allegedly sexually assaulted Linni Meister, a Norwegian TV presenter, model, and singer, while she was unconscious. The incident occurred at a party hosted in the basement of royal pad Skaugum Castle, where the 39-year-old went with her “friends.”

Marius infamously invited criminals to his wild parties he called Skaugum Festivals. At the time of Meister's alleged rape, he was 21, per the outlet. As she was unconscious during the assault, she reportedly became aware of having been abused when the police told her.

The allegations came to light when the police reportedly found three videos and over 10 photos of form the party on Marius' laptop. Following which, Meister was called into Oslo Police Station and presented with the material, per the outlet. According to the Norwegian magazine Se og Hør, the authorities have launched a probe into the allegations.

“In a crime of this kind, this is highly unusual, and it is also rare that a suspect really benefits from it. But of course it is his right. He can refuse to testify,” Meister's lawyer told the magazine. In 2024, the disgraced royal was arrested three times in four months. In addition to Meister, there are a host of other allegations against Høiby.

The series of disturbing accusations against Høiby, per the outlet, include: Two incidents of violence against an ex-girlfriend, violence against his other ex-girlfriends, one of whom he abused over a period of four years, sexual assault of a woman in her 20s, who was unable to resist, and rape of another woman in her 20s.