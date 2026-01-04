'Sophisticated, complicated, successful': How Secretary of War Pete Hegseth described Maduro's capture

Praising the role of American soldiers in the capture of Venezula President Nicolás Maduro on Saturday, US war secretary Pete Hegseth described the operation as the most sophisticated, complicated and successful of all time. A photograph posted by US President Donald Trump on his Truth Social account shows him sitting near CIA Director John Ratcliffe and U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth as they watch the U.S. military operation in Venezuela from Trump's Mar a Lago resort in Florida, January 3, 2026.(@Donald Trump/TruthSocial)

“I saw the best of America. I saw men and women dedicating their lives to the country and to accomplishing that mission…It is incredible to be able to serve,” Hegseth said in an interview with American journalist Tony Dokoupil.

“It can only be described as the most sophisticated, the most successful and the most complicated operations of all times,” the US official said.

Hegseth further said in the interview that the soldiers were given a mission by US President Donald Trump and they got it done “despite any obstacles in front of them.”

“It is incredible to be able to serve Such skilled courageous and brave Americans,” Hegseth said.

Amid the developments, Democratic US Congress members alleged that Hegseth was among the Trump officials who during their briefings in the past couple of months insisted that there were no plans for a land invasion inside Venezuela and that the administration was not focused on regime change.

US strike on Venzezuela and Maduro's dramatic capture

On Saturday, the United States captured Maduro and his wife and flew them out of Venezeuela in an extraordinary military operation, removing a sitting leader from office. The couple has been flown to New York where they are likely to be imprisoned in federal custody and face criminal charges in connection with a Justice Department indictment accusing them of a role in narco-terrorism conspiracy, according to news agency AP.

Following the dramatic capture, Trump has said the US would run the country at least temporarily and would tap Venezuelan's vast oil reserves to sell “large amounts” to other countries.

According to US officials, the operation dubbed as “Absolute Resolve”, had been planned and rehearsed for months. Once launched, it unfolded in under 30 minutes and ended Nicolás Maduro’s rule within hours.

The US strike on Venezuela and Maduro's subsequent capture marked the culmination of an escalating Trump administration pressure campaign on Venezuela that consisted of months of strikes on boats officials said were smuggling drugs to the US.

Behind the scenes, US officials tracked Maduro's behavioral habits, including what he ate and where he slept, in preparing to execute an operation that resulted in one of the more stunning regime changes in modern history, AP reported.