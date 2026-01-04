How did Russia and China react to US attacks on Venezuela and the capture of President Maduro?

The United States carried out an overnight military operation in Venezuela and captured the country's long-serving president, Nicolás Maduro, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday. This handout satellite image by Vantor taken on January 3, 2026, shows an overview of Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex, in Caracas, after a US military operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.(AFP)

Trump said Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, would be transported to New York to face indictments on alleged drug trafficking, weapons, and conspiracy charges.

The US president also released what he described as the first image of Maduro following his capture. He claimed it was taken aboard the USS Iwo Jima as Maduro was being taken to New York City.

Trump hails operation as historic

Speaking at a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump praised the operation as an unprecedented demonstration of American military power.

"This was one of the most stunning, effective and powerful displays of American military might and competence in American history," Trump said. "No nation could do what America did."

Russia calls emergency UN Security Council meeting

Russia condemned the US action and called for a full meeting of the United Nations Security Council, The Hill reported.

"This morning, the United States committed an act of armed aggression against Venezuela. This is deeply concerning and condemnable," Russia said in a statement from its Foreign Ministry.

"The pretexts used to justify such actions are unfounded. Ideological animosity has prevailed over business pragmatism and the willingness to build relationships based on trust and predictability."

"In the current situation, it is important, first and foremost, to prevent further escalation and to focus on finding a way out of the situation through dialogue."

China condemns US use of force

China also denounced the US operation, with its Foreign Ministry criticizing Washington's actions as a violation of international law.

"China is deeply shocked by and strongly condemns the United States’ brazen use of force against a sovereign state and its actions directed at its president," the ministry said, according to South China Morning Post.

"Such hegemonic behavior by the US is a grave violation of international law, an infringement upon the sovereignty of Venezuela, and a threat to the peace and security of the Latin American and Caribbean region."