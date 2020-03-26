South Africa bans dog-walking during coronavirus lockdown

world

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 07:51 IST

South Africa’s police minister says dog-walking is banned during the country’s three-week lockdown that begins Friday to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Bheki Cele also said people can’t go running, contradicting the health minister’s comments earlier in the day.

And Cele warned South Africans to essentially stay sober for 21 days, emphasizing that alcohol sales are prohibited.

The military and police will patrol to regulate movement, and all ports of entry are now closed. South Africa has the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with more than 700.