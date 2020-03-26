e-paper
Home / World News / South Africa bans dog-walking during coronavirus lockdown

South Africa bans dog-walking during coronavirus lockdown

Bheki Cele, South Africa’s police minister said people can’t go running, contradicting the health minister’s comments earlier in the day.

world Updated: Mar 26, 2020 07:51 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Johannesburg
South Africa has the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with more than 700.
South Africa has the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with more than 700.
         

South Africa’s police minister says dog-walking is banned during the country’s three-week lockdown that begins Friday to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Bheki Cele also said people can’t go running, contradicting the health minister’s comments earlier in the day.

And Cele warned South Africans to essentially stay sober for 21 days, emphasizing that alcohol sales are prohibited.

The military and police will patrol to regulate movement, and all ports of entry are now closed. South Africa has the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with more than 700.

