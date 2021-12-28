South Africa may ban alcohol as virus cases breach 1 million

world

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 15:06 IST

South Africa may reinstate a ban on liquor sales as part of efforts to control a surge in Covid-19 infections, which have now surpassed 1 million, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

The country had three record-breaking days of infections through Dec. 25, when it registered 14,796 new cases. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize a day earlier called for stricter measures to curb the spread, which has already battered the economy. South Africa recorded a cumulative 1,004,413 confirmed cases and 26,735 deaths on Sunday.

Some countries, including the UK, have imposed travel restrictions on flights coming from Africa’s most industrialized economy after a new, more aggressive strain of the virus was identified in the eastern part of the country. The mutation, known as 501.V2, has increasingly dominated samples from the past two months and is rapidly spreading.

Restrictions on alcohol sales have been implemented to various degrees since one of the world’s most stringent lockdowns was imposed in March, in part to lower hospital admissions from vehicle accidents and alcohol-related violence. Still, the government lost tax revenue as a result of the initial ban on any sales and liquor traders and bars fired workers.

The ban could start on Tuesday and last through Jan. 10, said the person, who requested anonymity because the information is not public and a final decision hasn’t been made.

“Government continuously monitors all dimensions of the Covid-19 pandemic and as and when decisions are taken they are communicated publicly,” Tyrone Seale, acting spokesman for President Cyril Ramaphosa, said by text message in a response to questions.

The government’s National Coronavirus Command Council is expected to discuss a potential ban on alcohol, said Lucky Ntimane, convener of the Liquor Traders Formations, which represents liquor outlets.

“We do not think that a total ban on alcohol sales will be a solution either in the short or long term,” the industry group said in a statement.

The coalition of liquor traders proposed curfew measures and alcohol restrictions, if any, that still allow off-premises sales to allow for home consumption. A complete shutdown of liquor sales would mean “an end to the tavern market and the 250,000 direct jobs linked to the sector,” it said.

Liquor companies that operate in South Africa include Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, Diageo Plc and Distell Group Holdings Ltd.