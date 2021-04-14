South African regulator says no major safety concerns from local J&J study

South Africa's drugs regulator SAHPRA said on Wednesday that it had recently reviewed data from Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) local research study immunising healthcare workers and found no major safety concerns.

SAHPRA added that it was awaiting additional data from J&J and the US Food and Drug Administration.

South Africa suspended the rollout of the J&J vaccine in the "implementation study" on Tuesday, after US health agencies recommended pausing its use because of rare cases of blood clots in six people inoculated with it.

