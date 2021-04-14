Home / World News / South African regulator says no major safety concerns from local J&J study
South Africa suspended the rollout of the J&J vaccine in the "implementation study" on Tuesday, after US health agencies recommended pausing its use because of rare cases of blood clots in six people inoculated with it.
South Africa's drugs regulator SAHPRA said on Wednesday that it had recently reviewed data from Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) local research study immunising healthcare workers and found no major safety concerns.

SAHPRA added that it was awaiting additional data from J&J and the US Food and Drug Administration.

