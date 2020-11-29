e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / South Korea bans year-end parties, some music lessons, as Covid-19 spikes again

South Korea bans year-end parties, some music lessons, as Covid-19 spikes again

Authorities reported 450 new infections on Sunday after more than 500 cases were recorded for three days in a row, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

world Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 14:47 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Reuters
What authorities are calling a third wave of infections is spreading at the fastest rate in nearly nine months, driven by outbreaks at military facilities, a sauna, a high school and churches.
What authorities are calling a third wave of infections is spreading at the fastest rate in nearly nine months, driven by outbreaks at military facilities, a sauna, a high school and churches.(REUTERS)
         

South Korean authorities announced a ban on year-end parties and some music lessons on Sunday and said public saunas and some cafes must also close after coronavirus infections surged at their fastest pace since the early days of the pandemic.

South Korea has been one of the world’s coronavirus mitigation success stories but spikes in infections have reappeared relentlessly, triggering alarm in Asia’s four-largest economy.

Authorities reported 450 new infections on Sunday after more than 500 cases were recorded for three days in a row, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

What authorities are calling a third wave of infections is spreading at the fastest rate in nearly nine months, driven by outbreaks at military facilities, a sauna, a high school and churches.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said restrictions would be tightened on gatherings and activities seen as prone to virus transmission, especially in the capital Seoul and surrounding urban areas.

“Year-end events and parties hosted by hotels, party rooms, guest houses and other accommodation facilities will be banned outright,” Chung told a briefing after meeting health officials.

Saunas and steam-bath rooms with a high risk of mass infection would also be banned as would the teaching of wind musical instruments and singing, he said.

For rest of the country, social distancing rules would also be tightened from Tuesday, he said.

Separately, Chung said the government was talking to parliament about the possibility of new relief funds for households and businesses, which would be the third this year, as the economy struggles.

“Our assessment is that we need the third crisis support fund ... The government will come up with a conclusion on this after discussing with both the ruling and opposition parties.”

tags
top news
PM Modi to have drone killer as part of his security detail
PM Modi to have drone killer as part of his security detail
Farmer unions reject Centre’s offer of early talks to resolve deadlock over farm laws
Farmer unions reject Centre’s offer of early talks to resolve deadlock over farm laws
GHMC polls: Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad
GHMC polls: Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad
‘Amit Shah can go to Hyderabad but...’: Surjewala on farmers’ protest
‘Amit Shah can go to Hyderabad but...’: Surjewala on farmers’ protest
At least 34 killed in separate suicide bombings: Afghan officials
At least 34 killed in separate suicide bombings: Afghan officials
Pak spy drone spotted near border in Jammu, retreats after army opens fire
Pak spy drone spotted near border in Jammu, retreats after army opens fire
‘An insult that farmers treated as terrorists’: Sanjay Raut
‘An insult that farmers treated as terrorists’: Sanjay Raut
‘You will be renamed, not Hyderabad’: Owaisi’s retort to Yogi’s Bhagyanagar pitch
‘You will be renamed, not Hyderabad’: Owaisi’s retort to Yogi’s Bhagyanagar pitch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In