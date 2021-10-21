Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
South Korea launches own space rocket for first time: Report

The Korean Satellite Launch Vehicle II, informally called Nuri, rose upwards from the launch site in Goheung trailing a column of flame, with a commentator saying.
South Korea's first homegrown space rocket "Nuri" is launched at the Naro Space Centre in Goheung in South Jeolla Province, 473 kms south of Seoul on October 21, 2021.(AFP)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 01:58 PM IST
AFP |

South Korea launched its first domestically-developed space rocket on Thursday, television pictures showed, as it seeks to join the ranks of advanced space-faring nations.

The Korean Satellite Launch Vehicle II, informally called Nuri, rose upwards from the launch site in Goheung trailing a column of flame, with a commentator saying. 

"It looks like it's soaring into the sky without problems," the commentator added. 

 

