South Korea launches own space rocket for first time: Report

South Korea launched its first domestically-developed space rocket on Thursday, television pictures showed, as it seeks to join the ranks of advanced space-faring nations.

The Korean Satellite Launch Vehicle II, informally called Nuri, rose upwards from the launch site in Goheung trailing a column of flame, with a commentator saying.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It looks like it's soaring into the sky without problems," the commentator added.