North Korea fires 200 artillery shells; South Korea orders evacuation on island

South Korea issued an evacuation notice to the residents of the island of Yeonpyeong on Friday near the North Korean border, after it was reported that the South's military would be carrying out live-fire drills in the region, Yonhap news agency reported. Yonhap reported that the decision was taken amid provocation from North Korea. (AP/File)

On Friday morning, North Korea launched over 200 coastal artillery shells, as reported by South Korea's military. No damage was reported in South Korea, and the shells landed north of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto sea boundary between the two Koreas.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff told AP that North Korea fired 200 rounds in the waters north of their disputed western sea boundary, violating a 2018 military agreement. South Korea called the North Korean drills a provocation, adding that no damage was incurred.

A Yeonpyeong village official told Reuters that the evacuation order was issued after a request from the South Korean military.

"About 200 shots were fired by North Korea (near) Yeonpyeong Island," stated a defence ministry official during a briefing. Local officials in Yeonpyeong informed AFP that civilians had been requested to evacuate.

Quoting an official, Yonhap stated, “We announced the evacuation after receiving a call from a military unit saying it was carrying out a maritime strike on Yeongpyeong Island as it has a situation with a North Korean provocation.”