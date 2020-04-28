e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / South Korea’s ministers say they know North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s location

South Korea’s ministers say they know North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s location

Speculation about the 36-year-old North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s health accelerated after the Seoul-based news site Daily NK reported April 20 that he was recovering from surgery, citing an unidentified person inside the country.

world Updated: Apr 28, 2020 11:24 IST
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
File photo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
File photo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un(via REUTERS)
         

Top South Korean officials said they know Kim Jong Un’s location, in the strongest remarks yet from Seoul since the North Korean leader disappeared from public view more than two weeks ago.

“The government is aware of Kim Jong Un’s location” Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said when asked directly in a parliamentary session on Tuesday, without elaborating.

Asked separately if South Korea informed President Donald Trump of Kim Jong Un’s whereabouts and condition, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said the U.S. leader was in constant communication with South Korean officials and “should have been notified.” She later clarified that Trump was aware of Kim Jong Un’s condition but not his location.

In a press briefing hours earlier, Trump said he knows the health status of Kim Jong Un while saying he “can’t talk about it now.” The U.S. president also said that “nobody knows where he is.”

Speculation about the 36-year-old North Korean leader’s health accelerated after the Seoul-based news site Daily NK reported April 20 that he was recovering from surgery, citing an unidentified person inside the country. Since then several different theories have emerged, including that he’s merely social distancing due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.

South Korea has persistently said there have been no unusual movements, and that Kim has been staying “in the Wonsan area” on North Korea’s eastern coastline.

tags
top news
4 areas in Delhi may come out of red zone by May 3, three more by May 10
4 areas in Delhi may come out of red zone by May 3, three more by May 10
‘Can opt to stay home’: Mumbai cops over 55-yrs-old told after 3 die of Covid-19
‘Can opt to stay home’: Mumbai cops over 55-yrs-old told after 3 die of Covid-19
Pentagon releases 3 ‘UFO’ videos officially. Here’s why
Pentagon releases 3 ‘UFO’ videos officially. Here’s why
‘Govt aware of Kim Jong Un’s location’: South Korean minister
‘Govt aware of Kim Jong Un’s location’: South Korean minister
‘Officially makes it to the list of idiots’: Ramiz on Umar Akmal
‘Officially makes it to the list of idiots’: Ramiz on Umar Akmal
‘Bihar may be a poor state but…’: Nitish Kumar explains his Covid-19 strategy
‘Bihar may be a poor state but…’: Nitish Kumar explains his Covid-19 strategy
Don’t quite trust this guy: de Villiers on first meeting with Virat Kohli
Don’t quite trust this guy: de Villiers on first meeting with Virat Kohli
Ferrari earns as much profit selling one car as Ford does selling 908: Report
Ferrari earns as much profit selling one car as Ford does selling 908: Report
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news