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South Korea seek to arrest Bang Si-Hyuk, the K-pop mogul behind BTS

Bang, a music executive and producer who founded HYBE as Big Hit Entertainment in 2005, is widely seen as one of the most powerful figures in K-pop

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 02:42 pm IST
PTI |
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South Korea police said Tuesday they are seeking to arrest music mogul Bang Si-Hyuk, chairman of the agency behind K-pop supergroup BTS, as they expand an investigation into allegations that he illegally gained more than $100 million in an investor fraud scheme.

Bang Si-hyuk, also known as "Hitman" Bang

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency confirmed that it has asked prosecutors to request a court warrant for Bang's arrest. Representatives of Bang's agency, HYBE, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bang has been under investigation since November over allegations that he misled investors in 2019 by telling them HYBE had no plans to go public, inducing them to sell their shares to a private equity fund before the company proceeded with an initial public offering. Police believe that the fund may have paid Bang around 200 billion won ($136 million) in a side deal that promised him 30% of post-IPO stock sale profits.

Bang, a music executive and producer who founded HYBE as Big Hit Entertainment in 2005, is widely seen as one of the most powerful figures in K-pop, overseeing some of the industry's most popular acts, including Seventeen, Le Sserafim and Katseye in addition to BTS.

 
bts k-pop south korea
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