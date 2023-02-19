South Korea stages air drill with US in response to North Korea missile launch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 19, 2023 01:18 PM IST

South Korea-US air drill: North Korea on Thursday threatened the "toughest reaction" to the United States' expanding joint military exercises with South Korea to counter the North's growing nuclear weapons ambitions.

U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers, center, F-22 fighter jets and South Korean Air Force F-35 fighter jets, bottom, fly over South Korea Peninsula during a joint air drill in South Korea, (AP)
Reuters | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta

South Korea and the United States held a combined air drill involving a US strategic bomber on Sunday in response to North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Saturday, South Korea's military said.

north korea south korea united states
