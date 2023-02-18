Home / World News / G7 condemns North Korean long-range ballistic missile launch

G7 condemns North Korean long-range ballistic missile launch

world news
Published on Feb 18, 2023 10:06 PM IST

The Group of Seven foreign ministers on Saturday condemned "in the strongest terms" North Korea's launch of a long-range ballistic missile into the sea off Japan's west coast, saying it required a unified response from the international community.

G7 condemns North Korean long-range ballistic missile launch(REUTERS/Representational image)
G7 condemns North Korean long-range ballistic missile launch(REUTERS/Representational image)
Reuters |

The Group of Seven foreign ministers on Saturday condemned "in the strongest terms" North Korea's launch of a long-range ballistic missile into the sea off Japan's west coast, saying it required a unified response from the international community.

Also read: North Korea fires a ballistic missile into sea, South Korea says

"This act is in blatant violation of UN Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs), and threatens regional and international peace and security," the foreign ministers said in a statement after meeting on the sidelines of a security conference in Munich.

"North Korea’s reckless behavior demands a unified response by the international community, including further significant measures taken by the UN Security Council," they added.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
north korea
north korea
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out