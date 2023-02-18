Home / World News / North Korea fires a ballistic missile into sea, South Korea says

North Korea fires a ballistic missile into sea, South Korea says

world news
Published on Feb 18, 2023 02:37 PM IST

The firing comes after North Korea threatened on Friday an "unprecedentedly persistent, strong" response as South Korea and the United States gear up for annual military exercises as part of efforts to fend off the North's growing nuclear and missile threats.

This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says is Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missiles during a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang.(AP/ Representative Image)
This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says is Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missiles during a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang.(AP/ Representative Image)
Reuters | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast on Saturday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Japan's Coast Guard also said North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile.

The firing comes after North Korea threatened on Friday an "unprecedentedly persistent, strong" response as South Korea and the United States gear up for annual military exercises as part of efforts to fend off the North's growing nuclear and missile threats. (ALSO READ: North Korea bans girls from having same name as Kim Jong Un's daughter: Report)

Pyongyang may have created a military unit tasked with operating new intercontinental ballistic missiles, in line with its recent restructuring of the military, state media video footage from a February 9 parade suggested.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
north korea south korea tactical ballistic missile + 1 more
north korea south korea tactical ballistic missile
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out