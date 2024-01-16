South Korea violating even 0.001 mm of our territory is 'war provocation': Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that were the South to violate less than a millimeter of his country's territory, it would be considered a provocation for war, state media said Tuesday. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un(AFP)

"If the Republic of Korea violates even 0.001 mm of our territorial land, air and waters, it will be considered a war provocation," he said, adding that Pyongyang would not recognise the de facto maritime border between the two countries, the Northern Limit Line.