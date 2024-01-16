close_game
News / World News / South Korea violating even 0.001 mm of our territory is 'war provocation': Kim Jong Un

South Korea violating even 0.001 mm of our territory is 'war provocation': Kim Jong Un

AFP |
Jan 16, 2024 08:17 AM IST

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Pyongyang would not recognise the de facto maritime border between the two countries.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that were the South to violate less than a millimeter of his country's territory, it would be considered a provocation for war, state media said Tuesday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un(AFP)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un(AFP)

"If the Republic of Korea violates even 0.001 mm of our territorial land, air and waters, it will be considered a war provocation," he said, adding that Pyongyang would not recognise the de facto maritime border between the two countries, the Northern Limit Line.

