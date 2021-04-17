Home / World News / Soyuz spacecraft to land on Earth today with three cosmonauts
world news

Soyuz spacecraft to land on Earth today with three cosmonauts

The craft departed the International Space Station (ISS) with undocking right on time at 21:34 EDT on Friday, 16 April, reported NASA.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 03:04 PM IST
Soyuz is commanded by Sergey Ryzhikov, a veteran Roscosmos cosmonaut who has racked up 358 days in space over the course of two long-duration flights to the ISS.(REUTERS)

After more than six months in orbit, the Soyuz spacecraft is scheduled to touch down on Earth on Saturday.

"The Soyuz spacecraft is now piercing the atmosphere. For crew members Kate Rubins, Sergey Ryzhikov, and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, it's the first time in about six months that they're feeling the effects of gravity," tweeted NASA.

The craft departed the International Space Station (ISS) with undocking right on time at 21:34 EDT on Friday, 16 April, reported NASA.

Sergey Ryzhikov, Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, and Kate Rubins conducted the final landing preparations before the deorbit burn commenced at 00:01 EDT/04:01 UTC on Saturday, 17 April followed by a landing near Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan at 00:55 EDT/01:55 UTC, NASA reported.

Soyuz is commanded by Sergey Ryzhikov, a veteran Roscosmos cosmonaut who has racked up 358 days in space over the course of two long-duration flights to the ISS.

Sergey Kud-Sverchkov is the only first-time space flyer to launch on Soyuz and served as Flight Engineer 1 aboard the spacecraft.

Kate Rubins of NASA, who has spent 300 days in space over the course of two long-duration flights to the ISS, is Flight Engineer 2 for the Soyuz spacecraft.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 16,000

Militants attack north Iraq oil wells, production unaffected: Ministry

5 dead in protest at Chinese-financed plant in Bangladesh

'They said they'd protect me': French nationals refuse embassy call to leave Pak
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP