Spain declares national emergency as wildfires continue to rage near Madrid

The Spanish government on Thursday night declared a national emergency after a series of wildfires threatened communities near Madrid and in the neighbouring province of Avila, forcing more than 10,000 people to evacuate as firefighters struggled to contain the blazes.

Spain declares national emergency as wildfires continue to rage amid climate change. (Representational/AFP)

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The Interior Ministry said the decision was taken because of the simultaneous outbreak of several fires, adverse weather conditions and the need to mobilise extensive resources from different public administrations, increasing the complexity of firefighting and civil protection efforts.

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Spain and much of southern Europe face increasingly severe wildfire seasons that scientists have linked to climate change. Experts say abundant vegetation growth following unusually heavy spring rainfall has dried out in extreme summer heat, creating fuel for rapidly spreading fires.

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{{^usCountry}} The regional government of Madrid requested assistance, describing the situation as one of "extreme gravity". It said active fires in Villa del Prado, San Martin de Valdeiglesias and Almorox, in neighbouring Castile-La Mancha, had the potential to advance beyond current extinguishing capacity. It also warned that the wildfire in Burgohondo, Avila, could reach the Madrid region in the coming hours due to weather conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The regional government of Madrid requested assistance, describing the situation as one of "extreme gravity". It said active fires in Villa del Prado, San Martin de Valdeiglesias and Almorox, in neighbouring Castile-La Mancha, had the potential to advance beyond current extinguishing capacity. It also warned that the wildfire in Burgohondo, Avila, could reach the Madrid region in the coming hours due to weather conditions. {{/usCountry}}

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More than 10,000 people have been evacuated from Villa del Prado, San Martin de Valdeiglesias, Pelayos de la Presa and Aldea del Fresno, according to the regional government.

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Under Spain's National Civil Protection System law, the declaration places the emergency under the direct authority of the interior minister, who is responsible for coordinating the response. Authorities said it was the first such declaration linked to a wildfire.

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More than 270 emergency personnel and 40 ground units have been deployed in the affected areas, alongside several Military Emergency Unit(UME) contingents.

More than 100,000 hectares have burned in Spain so far this year, roughly equivalent to the country's average annual burned area over the past decade. Thirteen people have died, making 2026 one of the deadliest wildfire seasons in decades.

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