Spain discarding thousands of Pfizer vaccine doses for lack of right syringes
Spain does not have enough right syringes and needles to extract the sixth dose from a Pfizer anti-coronavirus vaccine vial, resulting in thousands of doses going to waste, doctors have complained.
The EU medicines regulator said in a guidance update on January 8 that low dead-volume syringes and needles with more effective space than standards ones must be used to get full six doses. It warned that pooling contents from two vials to make up a full 0.3 ml dose was not permitted.
Insufficient supplies of low dead-space equipment have been reported in the capital of Madrid, the southern Andalusia region and Catalonia. The Catalan health officials say a six dose is on average extracted from only two out of three vials.
Concerns are that the ambiguous six doses will soon be factored in delivery numbers.
"The Pfizer company will begin a review process on January 25 after which EU member states will continue receiving the same number of doses but in fewer vials," the Spanish health ministry said.
Spain expects to import 4.5 million Pfizer doses in the first quarter of this year. Some 1.3 million Pfizer doses and 35,000 Moderna doses have been delivered to the country of 47 million. Both vaccines require two doses for maximum effectiveness. A total of 1.1 million have received a shot. (ANI/Sputnik)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spain discarding thousands of Pfizer vaccine doses for lack of right syringes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Number of US hospitals and beds dwindled before ‘catastrophic’ pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janet Yellen wins unanimous Senate panel vote for US Treasury
- A full confirmation vote just days after Biden took office would put the 74-year-old PhD economist quickly to work on a deep economic crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. She broke a similar gender barrier when she became Fed chair in 2014, a role she held until 2018.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Covid-19 variant found in UK causes higher mortality, says Boris Johnson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A timeline: Wuhan, one year after coronavirus lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
House to trigger Trump’s impeachment trial in Senate on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parler’s new partner has ties to the Russian government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Outrage after troops protecting US Capitol forced to sleep in parking garage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy probes TikTok 'blackout challenge' death of 10-year-old girl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Senate approves Biden nominee Lloyd Austin as 1st Black Pentagon chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US House to deliver Trump impeachment to Senate on Monday, say Democrats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Purchase of F-35 jets, drones from US finalised, says UAE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not suspended Iran's top leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's account, says Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sweden gives 1,000 people Covid-19 shots kept at wrong temperature
- All of the people given doses from the faulty delivery are healthcare professionals. In total 2,100 vaccine doses - around 20% of what Sweden has so far received from Moderna - were kept at too low a temperature.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republican Andy Harris tried to enter US House chamber with gun, stopped
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox