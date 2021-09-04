Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Spain mandates full Covid-19 vaccination proof for American tourists
world news

Spain mandates full Covid-19 vaccination proof for American tourists

Spain, a major tourism destination, is among a handful of EU countries that has announced steps to adjust its entry rules to the European Council's recommendation to remove US from safe list for non-essential travel.
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Under the rules, US tourists will no longer be admitted from Monday, unless they can show proof of being fully vaccinated at least 14 days before their trip. (Reuters)

Spain is tweaking its travel entry rules from next week to require vaccination certificates from US tourists, adjusting to recent European Union (EU) advice on stricter rules due to growing anxiety over coronavirus contagion in the US.

The European Council's decision earlier this week to remove the US from a safe list of countries for non-essential travel also came amid unanswered calls from European officials for “reciprocity” in travel rules.

Despite the EU's move to open its borders to US citizens in June, the US didn't allow EU tourists in.

Spain, a major tourism destination, is among a handful of EU countries that has announced steps to adjust its entry rules to the Council's recommendation.

The country published Friday the new guidelines on its official gazette, also removing Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro and North Macedonia from the safe list.

What the rules say?

Under the rules, US tourists will no longer be admitted from Monday, unless they can show proof of being fully vaccinated at least 14 days before their trip. Unvaccinated children under 12 travelling with vaccinated adults are also allowed in the country.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
spain covid-19 vaccine coronavirus vaccine european union european council us tourist
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘ISIS common enemy’: US 'secretly' wants Pak help, Islamabad demands recognition

Philippines to lift travel ban on India, UAE and 8 other countries from Monday

China with Pak support has advantage in Taliban ruled Afghanistan

With Taliban close to forming govt, Pak intelligence chief reaches Kabul
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP