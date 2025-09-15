Spanish PM has 'deep admiration' for pro-Palestinian protesters

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday reiterated his "deep admiration" for pro-Palestinian protesters who forced the final stage of one of the most important international cycling races to be abandoned at the weekend. "Our position is clear and categorical...neither Russia nor Israel should participate in any international competition," Pedro Sanchez said. (LA MONCLOA / AFP)

He also said Israel should be barred from international sporting competitions "as long as the barbarism continues" in Gaza, like Russian sport teams were penalised after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"Our position is clear and categorical: as long as barbarity continues, neither Russia nor Israel should participate in any international competition," the Socialist premier said.

Around 100,000 protestors were present for Sunday's final stage of the Vuelta race which was due to finish with several loops in Madrid, but was cut short around 60 kilometres (40 miles) before the finish.

Protesters denounced the participation of the Israel-Premier Tech team in one of the top three races in the international cycling calendar.

The team, owned by Israeli-Canadian property developer Sylvan Adams, is a private outfit and not a state team that has been hailed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for continuing to compete despite the vehement protests.

On Sunday protesters pushed over barriers and stood in the road where cyclists were due to pass in various places along the route.

Police initially intervened at another point on the route, but ultimately allowed protesters to occupy the road peacefully.

'Shame for Spain'

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Sunday accused Sanchez of "encouraging protesters to take to the streets" to disrupt the race, calling his government a "shame for Spain".

His comments mirrored criticism from Spain's conservative opposition Popular Party (PP).

"The government has allowed and induced the non-completion of the Vuelta and, in this way, an international embarrassment televised worldwide." PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo, wrote on X.

Spain's Federation of Jewish Communities (FCJE) condemned the justification of violence and the spread of hostility toward the country's roughly 45,000 Jews.

"Any tolerance of violence is a democratic setback and a serious threat to social cohesion," the group said in a statement, urging authorities to prevent such behaviour.

The unrest was the culmination of pro-Palestinian protests that frequently disrupted the three-week race.

Even before the final day, organisers had to shorten some stages and demonstrators had caused crashes after bursting onto the course.

"What happened yesterday was absolutely unacceptable, I regret the image it gave (to the world) and it should not be repeated," Javier Guillen, director of the Vuelta race, told a news conference on Monday.

Barcelona Tour start questioned

The 2026 Tour de France is due to start next year in Barcelona, leading to questions about whether that will be possible if there are still protests.

"I don't want to speculate about the possibility (of it being changed)," said Guillen.

"Barcelona will have the Tour de France... but it's obvious that since this Vuelta, international organisations will have to take decisions and cycling also has to work on that, proposing things."

"I hope it's all sorted (by the Tour de France) and the conflict in Gaza has finished, not just for sport but for humanitarian reasons," he added.

Spain has been one of the most outspoken European critics of Israel's devastating war in Gaza, sparked by the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. It recognised a Palestinian state last year.

Last week the Sanchez government announced measures aimed at stopping what it called "the genocide in Gaza".

The measures include banning boats carrying fuel destined for the Israeli military from Spanish ports.

Spanish Culture Minister Ernest Urtasun said Monday that Spain should boycott next year's Eurovision Song Contest if Israel takes part, joining other European nations threatening to pull out.