Spotify CEO reveals why podcast deal with Meghan Markle was ended

The cancellation of $20million Spotify podcast deal in June, was a big setback for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry which had reportedly made them concerned about their finances.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry(Instagram)

Four months after the deal wasn't renewed, Spotify CEO has revealed why it happened. In an interview with BBC, Daniel Ek disclosed the reasons behind the move.

“We thought new innovation was needed to happen here. We thought we can come in and offer a great experience that both makes consumers very happy and allows new creators new avenues,” said Ek during the interview, as reported by Page Six.

“And the truth of the matter is, some of it has worked, some of it hasn’t. We’re learning from those and we are moving on,” explained Ek.

During the interview, Ek also expressed his good wishes for Meghan and Harry.

“We wish all of the ones we didn’t renew with the best of success they can have going forward,” said Ek.

Notably, Spotify didn't renew Meghan's podcast “Archetypes” for the second season. The Spotify deal was signed in 2020 but delivered just 13 hours of programming in two and half years. The podcast featured several high-profile guests which included the likes of Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling and Paris Hilton. It won the top podcast award at the People's Choice Awards.

Earlier, podcaster Bill Simmons had taken a dig at Meghan and Harry after the podcast deal was ended.

“The f***ing grifters. That’s the podcast we should’ve launched with them. I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories,” said Simmons in an episode of his own podcast.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry continue to reside in California in the US, having shunned royal duties in the United Kingdom. There have been reports of Prince Harry wanting to revert to earlier lifestyle. Meanwhile, Meghan is reportedly trying to rebuild her career in Hollywood.