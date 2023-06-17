Spotify's Bill Simmons slams Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after podcast fallout

It seems the fallout from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's split with Spotify is far from over. Bill Simmons, Spotify's head of podcast innovation and monetization, has come forward with scathing remarks about the couple, labeling them "f--king grifters" following the termination of their £15.6m Archetypes podcast deal. According to The Wall Street Journal, the royal duo may not have met the productivity requirements to receive the full payout, leaving many wondering how they will handle this setback. (FILES) Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park on September 25, 2021 in New York City.(AFP)

Simmons' frustration is understandable, considering the long wait for content from the Sussexes. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed on for the podcast in 2020, but the first episode didn't appear until two years later. During that time, they were busy with their ventures with Oprah, Netflix, and airing grievances. When Archetypes finally debuted, it fell short of expectations. With just 12 episodes, mainly featuring Meghan discussing topics like 'stigma,' 'activism,' and 'manifesting,' the content failed to impress. The star-studded guest list included Trevor Noah and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, but it wasn't enough to salvage the lackluster production.

Now, the podcast deal is officially over, and Simmons didn't hold back in expressing his feelings. On The Bill Simmons Podcast, he remarked that the podcast should have been called "the f--king grifters," adding that he had an interesting story about a Zoom call with Harry to help him with podcast ideas. The Spotify executive's candid comments have attracted attention and praise for his honesty.

While the Archetypes team remains proud of the podcast they created, Meghan's future plans involve releasing the next season on a different platform. Although the streaming giant announced layoffs and a revamped podcasting approach, the Duchess is determined to continue providing content for the Archetypes audience. The podcast's cancellation has brought into question the Sussexes' ability to deliver on their various high-profile deals.

This recent development is not the first time Simmons has criticized Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Even when they were under contract with Spotify, Simmons publicly expressed his discontent. He once called Harry "embarrassing" and expressed frustration with the royal's constant interviews and complaints. It seems Simmons has no qualms about speaking his mind, and his comments have stirred up controversy.

As the Spotify-Sussex saga continues, it remains to be seen how the couple will navigate their future endeavors and regain their footing in the world of podcasting. With their reputation as "grifters" now in question, they will undoubtedly face scrutiny as they pursue new ventures. The split with Spotify may mark a turning point for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, forcing them to reevaluate their approach and deliver on their promises if they want to regain the trust of both critics and fans.