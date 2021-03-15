Sputnik V production agreements reached in key EU countries: Vaccine developers
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:09 PM IST
The developers of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said Monday they had reached production agreements in key European countries as the EU's medical agency deliberates official approval for the Russian jab.
The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said in a statement that his organisation "has already reached agreements with companies from Italy, Spain, France and Germany to launch production of Sputnik V".
