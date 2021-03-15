Home / World News / Sputnik V production agreements reached in key EU countries: Vaccine developers
world news

Sputnik V production agreements reached in key EU countries: Vaccine developers

The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said in a statement that his organisation "has already reached agreements with companies from Italy, Spain, France and Germany to launch production of Sputnik V".
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:09 PM IST
A health worker loads a syringe with a shot of the Sputnik-V Covid-19 vaccine. (AP)

The developers of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said Monday they had reached production agreements in key European countries as the EU's medical agency deliberates official approval for the Russian jab.

The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said in a statement that his organisation "has already reached agreements with companies from Italy, Spain, France and Germany to launch production of Sputnik V".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus russia sputnik v
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP