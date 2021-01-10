IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone
US President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)
world news

Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone

Though deprived of his big online megaphones, Trump does have alternative options of much smaller reach, led by the far right-friendly Parler — even if Google removed it from its app store Friday and Apple threatened the same.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:35 AM IST

One Twitter wag joked about lights flickering on and off at the White House being Donald Trump signaling to his followers in Morse code after Twitter and Facebook squelched the president for inciting rebellion.

Though deprived of his big online megaphones, Trump does have alternative options of much smaller reach, led by the far right-friendly Parler — even if Google removed it from its app store Friday and Apple threatened the same.

Trump may launch his own platform. But that won't happen overnight, and free speech experts anticipate growing pressure on all social media platforms to curb incendiary speech as Americans take stock of Wednesday’s violent takeover of the U.S. Capitol by a Trump-incited mob.

Twitter ended Trump’s nearly 12-year run on Friday. In shuttering his account it cited a tweet to his 89 million followers that he planned to skip President-elect Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration that it said gave rioters license to converge on Washington once again.

Facebook and Instagram have suspended Trump at least until Inauguration Day. Twitch and Snapchat also have disabled Trump’s accounts, while Shopify took down online stores affiliated with the president and Reddit removed a Trump subgroup. Twitter also banned Trump loyalists including former national security advisor Michael Flynn in a sweeping purge of accounts promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory and the Capitol insurrection. Some had hundreds of thousands of followers.

In a statement Friday, Trump said: "We have been negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future.”

The “immense power that the social media platforms have as gatekeepers of public discourse” had been flexed as never before — a power that should be troubling even for supporters of the Trump ban, tweeted Jameel Jaffer, director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University.

Experts are betting Trump pops up on Parler, a 2-year-old magnet for the far right that claims more than 12 million users and where his sons Eric and Don Jr. are already active. Parler hit headwinds, though, on Friday as Google yanked its smartphone app from its app store for allowing postings that seek “to incite ongoing violence in the U.S.” and Apple threatened to do the same, giving Parler a 24-hour ultimatum.

Apple told Parler executives in an email Friday it got complaints the app was being used to “plan and facilitate yet further illegal and dangerous activities.”

Parler CEO John Matze complained on his site of being scapegoated. “Standards not applied to Twitter, Facebook or even Apple themselves, apply to Parler.” He said he “won’t cave to politically motivated companies and those authoritarians who hate free speech.”

Losing access to the app stores of Google and Apple — whose operating systems power hundreds of millions of smartphones — severely limits Parler's reach, though it will continue to be accessible via web browser. Another potential landing spot for Trump is Gab — though both Google and Apple booted it from their app stores in 2017.

Online speech experts expect social media companies led by Facebook, Twitter and Google's YouTube to more vigorously police hate speech and incitement in the wake of the Capitol rebellion, as Western democracies led by Nazism-haunted Germany already do.

David Kaye, a University of California-Irvine law professor and former U.N. special rapporteur on free speech believes the Parlers of the world will also face pressure from the public and law enforcement as will little-known sites where further pre-inauguration disruption is now apparently being organized. They include MeWe, Wimkin, TheDonald.win and Stormfront, according to a report released Saturday by The Althea Group, which tracks disinformation.

Kaye rejects arguments by U.S. conservatives including the president’s former U.N. ambassador, Nikki Haley, that the Trump ban savaged the First Amendment, which prohibits the government from restricting free expression. “Silencing people, not to mention the President of the US, is what happens in China not our country,” Haley tweeted.

“It’s not like the platforms’ rules are draconian. People don’t get caught in violations unless they do something clearly against the rules,” said Kaye. And not just individual citizens have free speech rights. “The companies have their freedom of speech, too.”

While initially arguing their need to be neutral on speech, Twitter and Facebook gradually yielded to public pressure drawing the line especially when the so-called Plandemic video emerged early in the Covid-19 pandemic urging people not to wear masks, noted civic media professor Ethan Zuckerman of the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.

Zuckerman expects the Trump de-platforming may spur important online shifts. First, there may be an accelerated splintering of the social media world along ideological lines.

"Trump will pull a lot of audience wherever he goes,” he said. That could mean more platforms with smaller, more ideologically isolated audiences.

A splintering could push people towards extremes — or make extremism less infectious, he said: Maybe people looking for a video about welding on YouTube will no longer find themselves being offered an unrelated QAnon video. Alternative media systems that are less top-down managed and more self-governing could also emerge.

Zuckerman also expects major debate about online speech regulation, including in Congress.

“I suspect you will see efforts from the right arguing that there shouldn’t be regulations on acceptable speech,” he said. “I think you will see arguments from the democratic side that speech is a public health issue.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
donald trump

Related Stories

Mary Trump saw it coming from her unique vantage point as a clinical psychologist and Trump niece.(AP)
Mary Trump saw it coming from her unique vantage point as a clinical psychologist and Trump niece.(AP)
world news

No surprise: Trump left many clues he wouldn't go quietly

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 11:15 PM IST
The mob went there so emboldened by Trump's send-off at a rally that his partisans live-streamed themselves trashing the place. Trump, they figured, had their back.
READ FULL STORY
A file photo of US President Donald Trump gesturing during a rally in Washington, DC. (REUTERS)
A file photo of US President Donald Trump gesturing during a rally in Washington, DC. (REUTERS)
world news

US Capitol riots: Donald Trump heading for second impeachment

By Yashwant Raj
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:39 PM IST
Democrats are undeterred by the shortage of time available to both impeach and evict him from office before he leaves the White House at the end of his term on January 20, 2021
READ FULL STORY
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Billionaires who championed Donald Trump have now gone largely quiet

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 03:10 PM IST
As chaos engulfs the White House and Democrats talk of impeachment, few of these billionaires have much to say about the president they showered with many millions in campaign contributions.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
US President Donald Trump's strategy of divisiveness was on display as he urged supporters, mostly white men, to descend on the US Capitol.(AP)
US President Donald Trump's strategy of divisiveness was on display as he urged supporters, mostly white men, to descend on the US Capitol.(AP)
world news

'Encouraged violence': Trump legacy on race shadowed by divisive rhetoric

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 07:34 PM IST
Trump privately questioned why the United States would accept more immigrants from Haiti and “shithole countries” in Africa rather than from places such as Norway.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nancy Pelosi stated in the letter that lawmakers have taken an oath of office to defend democracy(REUTERS)
Nancy Pelosi stated in the letter that lawmakers have taken an oath of office to defend democracy(REUTERS)
world news

Nancy Pelosi urges Democrats to return to DC amid Trump's impeachment calls

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 07:27 PM IST
In a "Dear Colleague" letter sent to Democratic members on Saturday, Pelosi wrote: "We will be proceeding with meetings with Members and Constitutional experts and others. I continue to welcome your comments. I urge you to be prepared to return to Washington this week."
READ FULL STORY
Close
A top IMF official said that there are significant downside risks.(Reuters)
A top IMF official said that there are significant downside risks.(Reuters)
world news

China recovering fast ahead of most big economies, says IMF

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The recovery is still relying mostly on public support. Private investment has strengthened recently, but consumption is lagging.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A ministry official said studies were underway into the efficacy of vaccines against the new variant, which differs from highly-infectious variants first found in Britain and South Africa.(Reuters file photo)
A ministry official said studies were underway into the efficacy of vaccines against the new variant, which differs from highly-infectious variants first found in Britain and South Africa.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Japan govt says new coronavirus variant found in travellers from Brazil

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:29 PM IST
After seeing a steep rise in coronavirus cases, Japan declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and three prefectures neighbouring the capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Israeli health care professional tests a woman and her child for the coronavirus at a testing centre in Jerusalem.(AP)
An Israeli health care professional tests a woman and her child for the coronavirus at a testing centre in Jerusalem.(AP)
world news

End in sight? Israel rolls out Covid booster shots

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:29 PM IST
Israelis over the age of 60, those with health problems and medical personnel have been receiving first injections of Pfizer Inc. vaccines since December 19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pedestrians pass by closed stores on the Zeil shopping street in Frankfurt, Germany.(Bloomberg)
Pedestrians pass by closed stores on the Zeil shopping street in Frankfurt, Germany.(Bloomberg)
world news

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:28 PM IST
In the first two weeks of its vaccination drive Germany has given 533,000 shots, just two-fifths of the 1.3 million doses received. Britain, by contrast, has reached the 2 million mark.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of the Muslim Uighur minority hold placards as they demonstrate in front of the Chinese consulate on December 30, 2020, in Istanbul.(AFP)
Members of the Muslim Uighur minority hold placards as they demonstrate in front of the Chinese consulate on December 30, 2020, in Istanbul.(AFP)
world news

Twitter removes Chinese embassy ‘baby-making machines’ tweet on Uighur women

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:54 PM IST
The US envoy on international religious freedom, Sam Brownback, said that he was “appalled and disgusted” by the lies of the Chinese embassy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2003, file photo, Republican candidate for California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger walks up the steps to the state Capitol surrounded by children and waving to supporters during a campaign rally in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a possible recall election as the nation's most populous state struggles to emerge from the coronavirus crisis. The prospect of the election is reviving memories of California's circus-like 2003 recall, in which voters installed Schwarzenegger as governor after deposing the unpopular Democrat Gray Davis. (AP Photo/Steve Yeater, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2003, file photo, Republican candidate for California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger walks up the steps to the state Capitol surrounded by children and waving to supporters during a campaign rally in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a possible recall election as the nation's most populous state struggles to emerge from the coronavirus crisis. The prospect of the election is reviving memories of California's circus-like 2003 recall, in which voters installed Schwarzenegger as governor after deposing the unpopular Democrat Gray Davis. (AP Photo/Steve Yeater, File)(AP)
world news

Arnold Schwarzenegger tells President Trump he is ‘Terminated’

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:32 PM IST
The former California governor and Hollywood action star, a native of Austria, said the scenes from the Capitol saddened him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pompeo's announcement came two days after he said he would send the US ambassador to the United Nations, to Taiwan for meetings this week. (Reuters File Photo )
Pompeo's announcement came two days after he said he would send the US ambassador to the United Nations, to Taiwan for meetings this week. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Chinese state media blast latest Pompeo move on Taiwan

AP, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:29 PM IST
There was no immediate comment from the Chinese government on Pompeo's decision to end State Department restrictions on how US officials can interact with Taiwan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russia's President Vladimir Putin(Reuters)
Russia's President Vladimir Putin(Reuters)
world news

Putin to host first post-war talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:26 PM IST
The talks will focus on aiding residents of the war zone and unblocking economic and transportation links between the countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber after breaching the halls of the Capitol in Washington, January 6, 2021 (AP)(HT_PRINT)
Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber after breaching the halls of the Capitol in Washington, January 6, 2021 (AP)(HT_PRINT)
world news

German parliament boosts security after US Capitol riots

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:14 PM IST
A spokeswoman for the Bundestag confirmed that Bundestag President Wolfgang Schaeuble had written to lawmakers about the current security situation but declined to give details.
READ FULL STORY
Close
French President Emmanuel Macron briefly removes his protective face mask to drink a glass of water as he attends a meeting during a visit at the headquarters of the local CAF (French family allowance public services) in Tours, France.(Reuters)
French President Emmanuel Macron briefly removes his protective face mask to drink a glass of water as he attends a meeting during a visit at the headquarters of the local CAF (French family allowance public services) in Tours, France.(Reuters)
world news

French lack confidence in Macron virus effort, poll shows

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Macron and Prime Minister Jean Castex have come under criticism for the slow start to vaccinations since they began on December 27. Government officials vowed to speed up the process and said Saturday that 100,000 people will have been vaccinated by the end of the weekend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Staff members work on setting up a mobile laboratory for nucleic acid testing inside a stadium, following a recent outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China January 8, 2021. Picture taken January 8, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.(REUTERS)
Staff members work on setting up a mobile laboratory for nucleic acid testing inside a stadium, following a recent outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China January 8, 2021. Picture taken January 8, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.(REUTERS)
world news

A year after first death in China, coronavirus source still a puzzle

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 04:50 PM IST
China, which has broadly controlled the pandemic on its soil, is still frustrating independent attempts to trace the virus' origins and the central question of how it jumped from animals to humans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The removed structure, a sculpture, was erected in memory of civilians killed in the Mullivaikkal incident that happened in the last phase of the civil war that ended in 2009,(Image via Twitter)
The removed structure, a sculpture, was erected in memory of civilians killed in the Mullivaikkal incident that happened in the last phase of the civil war that ended in 2009,(Image via Twitter)
world news

Sri Lanka's Jaffna University war memorial removed, Tamil Nadu CM condemns move

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 04:30 PM IST
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami tweeted, "The news that a monument erected at the Jaffna University campus in memory of university students and the general public who were mercilessly killed in the final phase of the war in Mullivaikkal, Sri Lanka, has been demolished overnight is shocking."
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man and woman wearing protective masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, take their selfie at Ginza shopping district which closed to cars on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon(REUTERS)
A man and woman wearing protective masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, take their selfie at Ginza shopping district which closed to cars on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon(REUTERS)
world news

Japan says new coronavirus variant found in travellers from Brazil

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 04:17 PM IST
The new variant is different from those first found in Britain and South Africa, said Takaji Wakita, head of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP