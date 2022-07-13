Lanka crisis: Acting Prez Wickremesinghe asks speaker to nominate PM acceptable to all
- In a statement, Wickremesinghe’s media unit said the cabinet will stick to its decision taken on July 11 that it will relinquish duties once there is an agreement to form an all-party government.
Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka’s Acting President and Prime Minister, on Wednesday asked the parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to nominate a new premier “who is acceptable to both the government and opposition.” Wickremesinghe's statement came in the wake of intensifying protests in which a youth died of breathlessness outside his office.
In a statement, Wickremesinghe’s media unit said the cabinet will stick to its decision taken on July 11 that it will relinquish duties once there is an agreement to form an all-party government.
“On Monday, the Sri Lankan PM held a meeting with the Members of the Cabinet. All ministers who participated were of the opinion that as soon as there is an agreement to form an all-party govt, they'll hand over the responsibilities to that government,” read the statement from the PM's media division.
Also read | A crescendo that felled Lanka’s most powerful
“Accordingly, the ruling party and opposition must form an all-party government. Acting President and PM Ranil Wickremesinghe has informed Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to nominate a Prime Minister who is acceptable to both the government and opposition.”
The statement came hours after protesters stormed into the PM's office and raised the national flag atop the building. Men and women holding national flags breached military defences and entered the premier's office as police and troops failed to hold back the crowd despite firing tear gas and water cannons.
This happened hours after embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa handed over charges to Wickremesinghe before fleeing with family to nearby island nation Maldives.
According to latest reports, hundreds of protestors have broken the first line of barricades set up outside parliament while forces are firing tear gas to disperse the crowds.
Meanwhile, the military called for a 'political resolution' to the ongoing stand-off between the government and demonstrators, and requested the speaker of the country's parliament to hold an all-party meeting to prevent the crisis from worsening.
-
Lankan military appeals for 'political resolution' amid massive anti-govt stir
Amid the escalating crisis in Sri Lanka, the military on Wednesday called for a 'political resolution' to the ongoing stand-off between the government and demonstrators. On Wednesday, they stormed inside the office of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, hours after he was named as acting president. The protesters are demanding the resignation of both Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe. According to a Reuters report, Wickremesinghe is currently the ruling party's first choice, although no decision has been taken.
-
Sri Lanka crisis: Youth dies during protest outside PM's office in Colombo
Amid massive protests outside Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, a 26-year-old man reportedly died after developing breathing difficulties when forces opened tear gas to control the situation. The man had earlier been rushed to a private hospital in Colombo where he died during treatment, according to a report in Daily Mirror. According to latest reports, embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is expected to head to Singapore in the next few hours.
-
Sri lanka crisis: The rise and fall of Sri Lanka's president Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Before he fled Sri Lanka on Wednesday amid a crushing economic crisis, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was the last of six members of the country's most influential family still clinging to power. Protesters also stormed the residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has said he will leave once a new government is in place. His younger brother, Gotabaya, was a powerful official and military strategist in the Ministry of Defense.
-
Chinese exports to India go up, Indian exports fall sharply in 2022: China data
Trade between India and China stood at $67.08 billion in the first six months of 2022, rising by 16.5% compared to the same period the year before, latest data from China's General Administration of Custom showed on Wednesday. While exports from China to India were valued at $57.51 billion, up by 34.5%, Indian exports stood at a much lower $9.57 billion, a sharp dip of 35.3 % compared to the first half of 2021.
-
‘Imagine Mr Bean…’: Jayasuriya draws a cricket analogy to hit out at Lankan PM
Comparing Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's situation to that of Mr Bean, former cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya imagined someone like him being brought into the team “despite selectors rejecting him because he is ACTOR and not a cricketer”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics