‘Imagine Mr Bean…’: Jayasuriya draws a cricket analogy to hit out at Lankan PM Wickremesinghe

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya, who has been vocal regarding the ongoing economic crisis in the country, took a veiled dig at Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe after the latter’s appointment as the acting President. Drawing a comparison with “Mr Bean”, the legendary comic character from the award-winning British sitcom, the ex-Sri Lankan skipper tweeted, “Last man has no chance to bat alone in cricket. Leave GRACEFULLY.”

Comparing Wickremesinghe's situation to that of Mr Bean, Jayasuriya imagined someone like him being brought into the team “despite selectors rejecting him because he is ACTOR and not a cricketer”.

“However, not only does he play when [the] umpire rules him out, [he] refuses to leave the crease! No more games," Jayasuriya's tweet read.

Fresh protests erupted in Sri Lanka earlier in the day after Wickremesinghe took over as the acting President of the country, after embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled along with his wife and two bodyguards to Male in Maldives.

Lankan parliamentary speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said in a televised message that Rajapaksa appointed the PM as the acting president, and will send his resignation letter in the day.

Earlier, Abeywardena had spoken about Rajapaksa pledging to step down on July 13.

Protestors, however, demanded the resignation of both Wickremesinghe and Rajapaksa as they see the PM as an ally of the latter. Thousands of protestors took to the streets and even stormed inside Wickremesinghe's office. Videos shared on social media showed people, both men and women, flaunting the Lankan national flag and standing atop the office building amid utter chaos.

Despite attempts by police to control the mob, which included firing several rounds of tear gas shells, more and more people joined the protest and have now taken over the office of the PM.

The protestors were heard chanting,"Ranil go home!".

In a special message to the country, Wickremesinghe said that a committee comprising the chief of defence staff, tri-forces commanders and the inspector general of police (IGP) has been formed, and that they have been asked to control the situation and also look after the safety of citizens.

The PM further accused protestors of resorting to fascism, adding that information has been received about a group within them colluding to storm inside his office and also the houses of the Navy and Air Force commanders.

Earlier in the day, the PM declared a state of emergency across Sri Lanka and also imposed a curfew in the western province.

(With inputs from agencies)